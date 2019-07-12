Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Richard F. Collins, Jr.

1958-2019

Gulfport

Richard F. Collins, Jr., age 60, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Gulfport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard F. Collins, Sr.; and his stepfather, Harold Jones.

He is survived by his daugher, Taylor Collins of Waveland; his son, Tanner Collins of Moss Point; his mother, Wanda Jones of Gulfport; his sister, Kimberly Richmond (Bill) of Gulfport; his nephew, Adam Alexander; and his niece, Noelle Stevenson (Patrick).

A visitation will be held from 12:00PM until 1:00PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home. A burial will take place following the service at Evergreen Gardens in Gulfport.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 12, 2019
