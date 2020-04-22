Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ekey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ekey


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ekey Obituary
Richard A. Ekey





1935-2020

Saucier

SMSGT Richard A. Ekey, U.S. Air Force (retired), age 85, of Saucier, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Mr. Ekey is survived by his wife, Bettie; his daughter, Karen; and his son, Richard.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral service, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, MS. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -