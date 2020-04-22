|
|
Richard A. Ekey
1935-2020
Saucier
SMSGT Richard A. Ekey, U.S. Air Force (retired), age 85, of Saucier, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Mr. Ekey is survived by his wife, Bettie; his daughter, Karen; and his son, Richard.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral service, with military honors, will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, MS. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020