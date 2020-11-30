1/1
Richard Lawrence Hobbs
1944 - 2020
Richard Lawrence Hobbs
October 29, 1944 - November 26, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Richard Lawrence Hobbs, age 76, of Gulfport, passed away om November 26, 2020, in Gulfport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Buck Hobbs; his mother, Leona Hobbs; a brother, Howard Leroy Hobbs; and a sister, Tilly Hobbs Fountain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Hobbs; his 3 children, Mary Sherman & David Sherman, Ginny Mitchell & Kevin Mitchell, and Richard Hobbs, Jr; his brother, Ben Edward Hobbs; 6 grandchildren, Katie Lockwood (Ray), Cassie Archebelle (Bruce), Lyndsey Cupit (Adam), Jordan Camero Mitchell, Brooke Mitchell, and Kent Mitchell; 8 great-grandchildren, Roman, Parker, Cooper, Archer, Brady, Cullen, Adalynn, and Kenzie; and other relatives and friends.
He retired as a draftsman and he loved being with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids more than anything. He loved to watch football and play poker. "Bubba" was the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Our world is changed forever without him.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9 -10 am at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport. The memorial service will be at 10 in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
DEC
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
