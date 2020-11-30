Richard Lawrence Hobbs
October 29, 1944 - November 26, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - Richard Lawrence Hobbs, age 76, of Gulfport, passed away om November 26, 2020, in Gulfport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Buck Hobbs; his mother, Leona Hobbs; a brother, Howard Leroy Hobbs; and a sister, Tilly Hobbs Fountain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra Hobbs; his 3 children, Mary Sherman & David Sherman, Ginny Mitchell & Kevin Mitchell, and Richard Hobbs, Jr; his brother, Ben Edward Hobbs; 6 grandchildren, Katie Lockwood (Ray), Cassie Archebelle (Bruce), Lyndsey Cupit (Adam), Jordan Camero Mitchell, Brooke Mitchell, and Kent Mitchell; 8 great-grandchildren, Roman, Parker, Cooper, Archer, Brady, Cullen, Adalynn, and Kenzie; and other relatives and friends.
He retired as a draftsman and he loved being with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids more than anything. He loved to watch football and play poker. "Bubba" was the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Our world is changed forever without him.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 9 -10 am at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport. The memorial service will be at 10 in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com