Richard G. "Ricky" Lizana,



Pass Christian



Richard G. "Ricky" Lizana, known as "Cowboy" age 70 of Denham Springs, LA, went to be with his Lord on July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a good fight battling cancer. He loved God, his family and his cowboy hat.



He grew up in Delisle, the country of Pass Christian, MS being one of ten kids. After attending Pass Christian High School and some years of bachelorhood, he married Dixie McCorkle Lizana and moved to Louisiana to start his family. He has always been very proud of his three children and granddaughter.



Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Hays and Christine Lizana, brother, Leonard Lizana, nephew, Jeff Martin and great-nephew, Little Lance Norton.



Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Hughes; daughter, Christina (Philip) Cain, son, Dusty Lizana, grand-daughter, Alyssa Wilson all of Denham Springs, LA; Wife of many years, Dixie Lizana; Sisters, Linda Norton of Pulaski, TN; Shirley McGee of Dayton, TN; Diane (Joe) Trejo of Biloxi, MS; Karen Lee of Gulfport, MS; Tina (David) Dauro of Leesburg, GA; Henrietta (Bay) Ladner of Gulfport, MS; Brothers, Doug (Deborah) Lizana of Saucier, MS; Harold "Peanut" Lizana of Thibodaux, LA; David (Jan) Lizana of Carriere, MS; Glen Lizana of Biloxi, MS; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.



A celebration of Ricky's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 25305 Cuevas Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, MS on Friday, July 5, 2019 with viewing for the family 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. .Public viewing 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. Services 11:00 A.M., internment following at Wolf River Cemetery,16517 Cemetery RD, Gulfport, MS.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Research Center. Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019