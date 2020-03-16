|
Richard Eugene "Rickey" Mullen
March 10, 1956 - March 11, 2020
Vancleave, MS
Our family chain was broken again when our heavenly Father called Richard Eugene "Rickey" Mullen home on March 11, 2020. He began his earthly life on March 10, 1956 as the fourth son of Charles Edward Sr. and Connie Mullen in Biloxi, who were waiting along with his older brother Charles Edward Mullen Jr. to welcome him home to begin his eternal life.
Rickey attended Biloxi Public Schools graduating from Biloxi High School in 1976. After graduation he worked in the construction field until 1988 when he moved to Baltimore, MD. There he was employed by the National Rehabilitation Hospital until his retirement in 2016. At that time he returned to Biloxi and resided in Vancleave. Rickey enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and hunting with his brothers, nephews, and cousins.
Rickey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Wanda Hart Mullen; his sister, Judy Smith (Donnie); brothers Johnny, Danny (Virginia), Philip (Robin), Joseph (David) and Alex (Tanya); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue. Visitation will be from 11AM to 12PM with services at 12PM. Interment will be at Bonnie Chapel Cemetery in Vancleave.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 16, 2020