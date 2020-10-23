Richard Allen Paff



12-10-1942. 10-14-2020



Gulfport



Richard Allen Paff, age 77, of Gulfport, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mr. Paff was born on December 10, 1942 in Wheeler, TX., Preceded in death by his parents; (Mr. and Mrs. Paff) a twin brother (Allen Paff) and sister (Louise Paff).



A longtime resident of Gulfport, he is survived by his close friends Josephine and Richard Hashimoto. A man of many traits. From rodeo to ranch work as well as the marines. Richard worked and was able to travel to such places as; South America and Italy before returning home. Where he began a career driving big rigs for over 50 years. His career was shorten due to his health, He began dialysis 9 years ago. He chose to stop treatment shortly before his untimely death.



There will be a Church service starting at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, at 555 Cowan rd., Gulfport, Ms. Rev Clifford Frisby is honored to serve this family.





