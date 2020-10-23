1/1
Richard Paff
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Allen Paff

12-10-1942. 10-14-2020

Gulfport

Richard Allen Paff, age 77, of Gulfport, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours, Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Mr. Paff was born on December 10, 1942 in Wheeler, TX., Preceded in death by his parents; (Mr. and Mrs. Paff) a twin brother (Allen Paff) and sister (Louise Paff).

A longtime resident of Gulfport, he is survived by his close friends Josephine and Richard Hashimoto. A man of many traits. From rodeo to ranch work as well as the marines. Richard worked and was able to travel to such places as; South America and Italy before returning home. Where he began a career driving big rigs for over 50 years. His career was shorten due to his health, He began dialysis 9 years ago. He chose to stop treatment shortly before his untimely death.

There will be a Church service starting at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 24, at 555 Cowan rd., Gulfport, Ms. Rev Clifford Frisby is honored to serve this family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved