Richard Howard "Dick" Schoenick
1944 ~ 2019
Vancleave
Dick Schoenick, age 74, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 of natural causes.
Dick was born in Biloxi, MS on November 4, 1944. He was a member of PHI KAPPA TAU chapter at Biloxi High School Class of 1962 and a member of PHI KAPPA TAU at USM. Dick was in broadcast sales for 41 years at WVMI/WQID radio and WLOX television. He was also a member of Antioch Faithway Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vancleave.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vina Ruth Dupree Schoenick, father, Arnold A. Schoenick, mother, Mary C. Schoenick, brother William A. Schoenick and sisters, Judy Collins and Jerry Chaney.
Survivors include one son, Jeremy Howard Schoenick, grandson, Elijah Howard Schoenick and granddaughter, Evelyn Ruth Schoenick.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, from 11am until 1pm, with a 1pm chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2019