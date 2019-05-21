Richard Paul "Dick" Siemeck



1934 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Richard Paul (Dick) Siemeck, age 85, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Dick was born in Chicago, Illinois and had lived in Ocean Springs for the past 59 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Dick worked at Litton Industries for fifteen years, then in government contracts for 15 years, working in the Middle East during the Saudi War. He always said "I did it my way" and he did. He was also a member of AA for 54 years and helped many to find sobriety.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Constance Siemeck.



Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Loretta (Lori), daughter, Joan (Billy), two grandchildren, William and Ana Kathryn (Katy) Reading, brother,-in-law, Andrew (Irene) Juraszek and two sisters-in-law, Keiko Juraszek and Barbara Lawrence.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, from 9am until 10am, with a 10am Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The family would like to thank Saad Hospice, especially Gloria, Kitty and Wynesta for their excellent care and compassion.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019