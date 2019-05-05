Richard (Dick) Thomas



Bay St. Louis, MS



Richard (Dick) Thomas, (82) of Bay St. Louis, MS went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on, Friday, May 3, 2019.



He was born on July 12, 1936 in Aliquippa Pennsylvania to the parents of Richard and Margaret Thomas. He had one brother, John. Upon graduation from Aliquippa High School, he entered the military serving in the US Airforce Security Service. After completing his schooling, he was stationed in Japan and Okinawa and upon returning to the states, he was stationed at Keesler Airforce Base as an instructor. This is where he met and married his wife Dawn Ann Budinich and became the son-in-law of Francis Joseph and Anna Budinich. After being discharged, the couple returned to western Pennsylvania to attend college. Dick graduated from Garfield Business Institute in accounting. Dick and his family returned to Biloxi in 1961 where he became employed with Moore and Powell CPAs. In 1964, the firm expanded their services to Bay St. Louis and later to Diamondhead where he managed both offices until his retirement. Dick's love of fishing became apparent after learning this skill from his father-in-law, "Buck Budinich" and they became a great fishing team. Richard, known by all his grandchildren as "Pop" created a legacy by teaching them how to be successful in life. All of his grandchildren talk about this often.



Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dawn Ann Budinich, their son, Scott Richard Thomas (Shena) and daughter Suzanne Leigh Thomas Gilmore; seven grandchildren, Christopher Michael-Thomas Gilmore, Sara Suzanne Gilmore-Taylor (Michael), Jeremiah Richard Thomas (Jennifer), Alyssa Jordan Thomas, Seth Joseph Thomas, Abigail Hartman Thomas and Cody Enfinger; five great grandchildren; Cameron Michael Thomas, Skye Lily Thomas, Rowen Moses Thomas, Maverick Ryker Thomas and Piper Grace Taylor; brother-in-law, Rodney Joseph Budinich (Linda); as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.



Dick Thomas held leadership positions in many community organizations through the years including the Rotary Club, Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, and the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. Dick knew no strangers and after retirement, would spend countless hours in the Bay High Gymnasium watching basketball where he sat on the bench across from the players. He was always giving of himself to others until the very end and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him especially his family.



A Christian Celebration of Life Service will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. and proceed to Garden of Memories on Third Street in Bay St. Louis.



The family would like to thank Dr. James Crittenden, the nurses at Ochsner's Hospital, Canon Hospice, and Notre Dame Hospice for their loving kindness during Richard's transition to Heaven; Also, the Bay- Waveland School District and friends of Richard for prayers during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations made to the and/or .



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2019