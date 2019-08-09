|
|
Rick Charles Windham
1965-2019
Pascagoula
Rick Charles Windham passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Rick was born on October 25, 1965 in Pascagoula, MS. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1984. He is a past Master Counselor of the Order of Demolay, and a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks Lodge #1120 in Pascagoula. Rick joined the US Navy in 1984 and made a career of service to our great country. He retired in 2016 with 22 years of dedication to the USN. He married the love of his life, Karen M. Keyseear in 1996 and they shared a wonderful life together raising their 3 children; Jeffery, Jessica, and Arrealle. After retiring from the Navy, Rick worked in remodeling homes for local homeowners in Jackson County, MS. Rick was a loving soul and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and those whose hearts he touched.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Pearl" Windham and a daughter, Jessica Brooke Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Keyseear Windham of Pascagoula, MS; children, Jeffery M. Keyseear of Hattiesburg, MS and Arrealle L. Windham of Hattiesburg, MS; mother, Jo Ann Windham of Pascagoula, MS; sisters, Timothy Byrd of Jacksonville, FL, and Dana Scott of Pascagoula, MS; special daughter, Kenzie Sullivan of Pascagoula, MS and special son, Cody Burton, of Hattiesburg, MS; brother-in-law's, Morris Keyseear of Carriere, MS, Ernie Morgan of Carriere, MS, Harlan "Wes" Byrd of Jacksonville, Fl and Raymond Scott of Pascagoula, MS and numerous other family members he loved dearly.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12-2 pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00. Private interment at Jackson County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Elks National Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2019