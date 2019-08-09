Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Windham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Charles Windham


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick Charles Windham Obituary
Rick Charles Windham

1965-2019

Pascagoula

Rick Charles Windham passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Rick was born on October 25, 1965 in Pascagoula, MS. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1984. He is a past Master Counselor of the Order of Demolay, and a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks Lodge #1120 in Pascagoula. Rick joined the US Navy in 1984 and made a career of service to our great country. He retired in 2016 with 22 years of dedication to the USN. He married the love of his life, Karen M. Keyseear in 1996 and they shared a wonderful life together raising their 3 children; Jeffery, Jessica, and Arrealle. After retiring from the Navy, Rick worked in remodeling homes for local homeowners in Jackson County, MS. Rick was a loving soul and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and those whose hearts he touched.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Pearl" Windham and a daughter, Jessica Brooke Windham.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Keyseear Windham of Pascagoula, MS; children, Jeffery M. Keyseear of Hattiesburg, MS and Arrealle L. Windham of Hattiesburg, MS; mother, Jo Ann Windham of Pascagoula, MS; sisters, Timothy Byrd of Jacksonville, FL, and Dana Scott of Pascagoula, MS; special daughter, Kenzie Sullivan of Pascagoula, MS and special son, Cody Burton, of Hattiesburg, MS; brother-in-law's, Morris Keyseear of Carriere, MS, Ernie Morgan of Carriere, MS, Harlan "Wes" Byrd of Jacksonville, Fl and Raymond Scott of Pascagoula, MS and numerous other family members he loved dearly.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 12-2 pm at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2:00. Private interment at Jackson County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Elks National Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now