Rickey Lynn Schultz, Sr.
1951 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Rickey Lynn Schultz, Sr., age 68, of Ocean Springs passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Rickey was born on August 22, 1951 in Clinton, OK to Martin and Eva Schultz Sr. He has been a resident of the coast for 63 years. Rickey worked in the grocery business for Jitney Jungle in Gulfport for many years. He ended his working career at Ocean Springs Schools as a Child Nutrition Assistant.
Rickey was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, the love of his life for 45 years, Andrea Gayle Schultz of Ocean Springs, MS; daughter, Angie (Andy) Batten of Pass Christian, MS; son, Rickey (Megan) Schultz, Jr. of Missoula, MT; sister, Patricia (Wilson) Aldridge of Houston, TX; brother, Martin (Diane) Schultz, Jr. of Gulfport, MS; and five grandchildren, Abby, Amelia, and Harper Batten and Canyon and Scarlett Schultz.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020