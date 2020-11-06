Dr. Ricky D. Roach
September 14, 1953 - October 31, 2020
Vancleave
Dr. Ricky Dewayne Roach, 67, a native of Dallas, TX, was born on September 14, 1953. Unlike most, he was blessed to have three parents, Julius Jones, James Graham, Sr, and Gertrude Graham. Ricky left this world for his heavenly home on October 31, 2020.
He is survived by the love of his life of 35 years, Gaylynn Roach, two sons Tremaine and Tyson (Phallenetia), 2 brothers, 3 sisters, 5 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
The family will receive visitors at Infinity Funeral Home Monday, November 9 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am. A private memorial service will follow, due to COVID restrictions.
I HAVE FOUGHT A GOOD FIGHT...I HAVE FINISHED THE RACE...I HAVE KEPT THE FAITH - 2 Timothy 4:7
