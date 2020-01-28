|
Retired Lieutenant Colonel
Riley James "Jim" McVeay
1931-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Riley James "Jim" McVeay, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, completed his final battle on Saturday, January 25th at the age of 88. Jim was blessed to be surrounded by his loving wife and children, as well as many grandchildren, at his daughter's home in Ocean Springs. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, well demonstrated by the love and tears surrounding his bedside as he took his final breath. He will forever be the ultimate hero in the eyes of his family.
Jim was born in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 15, 1931, the fifth of eleven children. He was educated in both the Biloxi and Pascagoula School Districts and grew up in Gautier. Boxing was one of his favorite hobbies in his youth, and he won a Silver Glove in a Golden Gloves competition. Jim married his beautiful bride of 69 years on December 26, 1950 at the age of 19 and briefly worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding. He began his military career with the Mississippi National Guard, then entered the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Chaminade College in Honolulu, Hawaii and Pacific College where he earned an MBA, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the Air War College. He served 26 years in the Army, earning over 50 decorations and awards including the Silver Star, 4 Bronze Stars, the Legion of Merit, and 4 Purple Hearts. He served two tours in Vietnam, the first as a Commander of Combat Unit and the second as a Senior Province Advisor responsible for the training of Vietnamese Armed Forces. LtCol McVeay was once noted as the most decorated soldier in the state of Mississippi and one of the most decorated in the nation. He ended his military career as a General Staff Officer at the Pentagon, then retired to Ocean Springs where he was the owner of several private construction and manpower businesses. His family is honored to have his biography recorded in a book titled "The Fighting Never Stops" by Al Sturgeon, which details Jim's various military feats as well as his struggle with PTSD.
Jim is predeceased by his son, Keith McVeay, his parents, Walter "Son" and Katie McVeay, two sisters, Dorothy Rouse and Doris Clifford, and six brothers, Bob, Cheeka, Dale, Darryl, Alton, and Larry McVeay. Survivors include his wife, Dimple Lindsey McVeay, brother, Olly McVeay, sister, Kay Wheat, son, David McVeay, four daughters, Patrice (Wray) Simpkins, Sonja (Mike) Ducote, Gina Escher, and Robin (Todd) Hayes, grandchildren, Wray Simpkins, Jr., Tonja Pease, Leanna Hamburg, Clint Simpkins, Destin McVeay, Skyler McVeay, Corbin McVeay, Anthony Ducote, Rylee Cates, Zak Ducote, Seth Adcock, Jordan Adcock, Colten Stein, Tyler Hayes, Connor Hayes, Brynlee Hayes, and Jaxon Hayes, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Church of Christ on Washington Avenue with the service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow with full military honors at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs.
A very special thank you to his daughter and son-in-law, Sonja and Mike Ducote, for taking such amazing care of him in their home during his final year. Additional thanks to his other caregivers over the last few years, Chuck Williams and his nurse, Layne, and other staff from Southern Care Hospice.
