Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home - Jacksonville
1504 N JP Wright Loop Road
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-2136
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Riley Stewart Obituary
Riley O'Neal Stewart

Cabot

Riley O'Neal Stewart, 70, of Cabot passed from this life on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born Monday, March 28, 1949 in Pascagoula, Mississippi to the late William and Helen Stewart. Mr. Stewart proudly and dutifully served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed the Arkansas Razorbacks, barbequing while listening to rock and roll music and watching Bob Hope movies; but found his greatest joy in his family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several siblings.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-eight years, Elisa Stewart, children, Melissa Arnett, Brian Stewart and Glenn Stewart. Other survivors include grandchildren, Andrew Arnett, Ash Arnett, Corina Stewart, Brandon Stewart; several siblings and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136. Online guestbook: www.mooresjacksonvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
