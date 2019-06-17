Gulfport, MS



Riley R Zumwalt "Rick" passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS surrounded by family. He was born in Olympia WA and resided in Gulfport, Ms. He is survived by his daughter Chelsea and grandchildren Riley & Ragen Mullins. He was also still close friends with his former wife Jan. His parents Riley and Lois Zumwalt preceded him in death. Rick retired from BASF. After he retired, he travelled to different states playing golf. He played almost every day. He also loved to fish and spend time with his friends and family. Mr. Wayne he loved you like a brother. Services to be determined at a later time. Rick wanted to thank all the people at Mary Bird Perkins in BR. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Attn: Office of Development 4950 Essen Lane Baton Rouge, La 70809 please include Riley's name on checks/donations online. Published in The Sun Herald on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary