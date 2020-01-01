|
|
Rita Joyce Curry
1935 - 2019
Vancleave
Ms. Rita Joyce Curry, age 84, of Vancleave, MS, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curry (January 16, 2014).
Survivors include her three sons, David Rucker of Cheyenne, WY, Douglas Curry of Rapid City, SD, and Dale Curry of Fort Worth, TX; a brother, Elgin Lee, Jr. of Vancleave, MS; a sister, Cheryl Tolar of Brandon, MS; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services for both William & Joyce will be held at the Church of Christ 12205 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Vancleave, MS. 10:00am visitation, 11:00am Service.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 1, 2020