Services Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 675 E. Howard Avenue Biloxi , MS 39530 228-374-5650 Visitation 10:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home 675 E. Howard Avenue Biloxi , MS 39530

Rita Elaine Dubaz Montiforte, 94, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Elaine was born and raised on "The Point" in Biloxi. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and was of Croatian descent. She attended St. Michael Elementary School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. Elaine met and married the love of her life, Sam Salvadore Montiforte in Biloxi where he tied up his boat at her father's crab factory, Dubaz Bros. Elaine and Sam lived most of their married years in Biloxi with the exception of a few years when they lived in New Orleans.



Elaine loved life and more importantly loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was loved by all who had the good fortune to know her. We will forever call her a "Saint" and we know she is sitting in heaven satisfied with her life here on earth.



It was common practice for her children, grandchildren and occasionally nieces and nephews to drop in on Sunday for a noon meal. We will never forget the smell of tomato gravy in the air as you walked in the back door. One rule…you couldn't come late! You had to be there in time to sit and chat, make the garlic bread or the salad and set the table. Sundays were special times for her to see her children and grandchildren.



Elaine loved going to St. John's to play bingo on Sunday afternoon with her daughters-in-law. She talked about times of the past when she would get together with her friends for a game of Pity-Pat. In her later years, she loved going to the Casino to play Veni, Vidi, Vici as she called it. Pompei was her favorite slot game! She couldn't see so well by that time, but she knew the sound of a bonus round and it was fun for her whether she won or not.



Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Sam Salvadore Montiforte; her parents, Luke and Inez Dubaz; two sisters, Annette Taranto and Iris Roberts; and three brothers, Luke Dubaz Sr., Larry Dubaz and George (Bunny) Dubaz. She was also preceded in death by a very much-loved grandson Christopher Montiforte (Kiley).



She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Carol Montiforte, Joey and Diane Montiforte, Richard Montiforte, Sr., Martha Montiforte, Sammy Montiforte (Melonie Cowan), Kurt and Debbie Montiforte and Dougie and Jamie Montiforte; Grandchildren, Darrel (Jessica), Lanis, Clay (Brandy), Brad, Sean (Shannon), Elaine (Buddy) Voyuvich, Richard Jr (Christine), Mandy (Charlie) Brimmer, Aarron, Jeremy (Missy) Bosarge, Kory, Kyle (Vivian), Tiffany (Kevin) Bell and Kody. She leaves numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She also leaves close family member Gayle Jones as well as many, many nieces, nephews and other special friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 12th at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



A gathering at Slavonian Lodge will follow the committal service at 159 Maple Street, Biloxi, MS. Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019