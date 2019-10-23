|
Rita M. Pallini Eleuterius
Biloxi
Rita M. Pallini Eleuterius, age 93, of Biloxi, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She was born on February 27, 1926, in Providence, Rhode Island. She met and married her husband Sherman Eleuterius, in Martinez, California, in February 1944. In 1957, she and her husband moved to Long Beach, California, where she worked at the Long Beach State College until she retired. They then moved to Biloxi, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Eleuterius; her son, Stephen Eleuterius; and her parents, Geto and Sofia (Lugli) Pallini.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Dale) Mlady; two granddaughters, Laurie Silverthorn, and Sherry (Kevin) Einspahnr; five great grandchildren, Maria Mlady; Rachael, Courtney, and Kandra Hooly; Kaleb and Bodhi Bapat; one great-great granddaughter, Sofia Running; and one great-great grandson, Charlie Courtney.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00am, at Southern Memorial Park Cemetery, 2076 Beach Blvd, Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2019