Mrs. Rita Mae Kloske
1937 ~ 2019
D'Iberville, MS
Rita Mae Kloske, age 82, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard O. and Florence Hibbets; brother, Willard A. Hibbets; sister, Iris Jean Hegedus; and her husband of 25 years, Donald Kloske. Rita is survived by her daughters, Teresa Untershine and Lorraine Wales; sons, Randall Wales (Lisa) and Richard Wales; step-children, Michael Kloske (Kathy), Teresa Holbrook and Sandra Anderson (Aaron); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Joseph's Hospice, 1240 Broad Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. till service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019