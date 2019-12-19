Home

Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS
Rita Mae Kloske


1937 - 2019
Rita Mae Kloske Obituary
Mrs. Rita Mae Kloske

1937 ~ 2019

D'Iberville, MS

Rita Mae Kloske, age 82, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard O. and Florence Hibbets; brother, Willard A. Hibbets; sister, Iris Jean Hegedus; and her husband of 25 years, Donald Kloske. Rita is survived by her daughters, Teresa Untershine and Lorraine Wales; sons, Randall Wales (Lisa) and Richard Wales; step-children, Michael Kloske (Kathy), Teresa Holbrook and Sandra Anderson (Aaron); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Joseph's Hospice, 1240 Broad Ave., Gulfport, MS 39501.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi where friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. till service time. Interment will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
