Rita Welch-O'Connor
October 8, 1965 – August 14, 2020
Flower Mound, TX
Rita Welch-O'Connor, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior August 14, 2020, with her family by her side.
Rita was born October 8, 1965, in Mobile, Alabama. As a young child in an Air Force family, she lived and traveled all over the world until settling in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She attended Southern Arkansas University and University of Southern Mississippi for her undergraduate degree. She received her master's degree in Exercise Physiology from the University of North Texas.
While her performance in gymnastics, education and career were impressive, what made her truly exceptional was her enthusiasm for life, unstoppable joy and desire to serve others. Rita was passionate about fitness and inspired many to become active and healthy. She was a loving and gifted hostess. She was an eternal optimist that refused to focus on anything but positivity. Rita loved to bring her bulldog, Gus, to the nursing home every week to brighten the residents' days. She spent countless hours writing and sending cards of encouragement to her family and friends. She was active in raising money for Susan G. Komen and participating in the organization's events.
Her true joy and purpose was being a wife, mother and "Glamma." Her devotion to her husband, daughters and grandchildren was inspiring. Rita was always positive and, even in the depths of her illness, never complained. She found joy in encouraging others, and she made everything fun.
Rita's legacy is one of love and service. While her life here was too short, it was a life well-lived. We praise the Lord for lending us her light.
She is predeceased by her father, Andrew Welch. She is survived by her husband, Kelly O'Connor; three daughters: Haley O'Connor, Erica Neptune and Stacey Person; two sons-in-law: Jeremiah Neptune and TJ Person; five grandchildren: Cameron, Caeden, Miah, Jack and Ryan; mother, Elsbeth Welch; brother, Andy Welch; sister, Diane Jakins; sister-in-law, Laurie Welch; bother-in-law, John Jakins; five nieces and nephews: Kate, Taylor, Sydney, Courtney and Matthew; and more friends than can be named.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Fellowship Church Grapevine (2450 N Highway 121, Grapevine, TX 76051). The family asks attendees to wear brightly colored clothing to honor her bright light in this life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita's memory to the Susan G. Komen foundation. To donate, visit www.komen.org
and click the pink donate button. Select any donation amount in memory of Rita Welch-O'Connor. Tribute cards are welcome to be sent to koconnor@darylflood.com.