Ritchie Terrell Moffett
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ritchie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ritchie Terrell Moffett

Gulfport

Mr. Ritchie Terrell Moffett, 46, of Gulfport, Mississippi, departed this life Friday, May 8, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc. Online registry LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MELISSA (LISA) STANLEY-LOWE
Family
May 12, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Lowe
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melissa Stanley-Lowe
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved