Robbie Stevens

Robbie Warren Stevens
1933-2020
Pascagoula
Robbie Warren Stevens, native of Pulaski, MS and resident of Pascagoula, MS passed away September 11, 2020 at the age of 86.
Robbie is survived by children Sandra Stevens Grubbs and husband, the late Zelotus Daniel Grubbs, Dennis Stevens and wife Gail, Joseph Nathan Stevens, and Randall Stevens and wife Sheila. Grandchildren; Jason Grubbs (Melissa), Lindsey Grubbs Fountain (John), Michael Stevens, Paul Stevens (Felicia), Brandon McMillan. Great grandchildren; Claire Grubbs, Christian Grubbs, Rhett Stevens, Brock Stevens, Emma Stevens, and Robert Daniel Fountain. Sister of Nan Ellis (Richard).
Robbie is preceded in death by parents Jacob Wesley Warren and Carrie Harris Warren, husband, Willard Bryant Stevens, brother, Hershel Warren, grandsons Nicholas Daniel Grubbs and Jacob Wesley Stevens.
She was a long-time member of Eastlawn Baptist Church in Pascagoula, and retired after 25 years from the reprographics department at Ingalls Shipbuilding.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Light for their loving care and support of Robbie.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11am - 12noon at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at noon. Interment will conclude at Machpelah Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
.