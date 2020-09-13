1/1
Robbie Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robbie Warren Stevens

1933-2020

Pascagoula

Robbie Warren Stevens, native of Pulaski, MS and resident of Pascagoula, MS passed away September 11, 2020 at the age of 86.

Robbie is survived by children Sandra Stevens Grubbs and husband, the late Zelotus Daniel Grubbs, Dennis Stevens and wife Gail, Joseph Nathan Stevens, and Randall Stevens and wife Sheila. Grandchildren; Jason Grubbs (Melissa), Lindsey Grubbs Fountain (John), Michael Stevens, Paul Stevens (Felicia), Brandon McMillan. Great grandchildren; Claire Grubbs, Christian Grubbs, Rhett Stevens, Brock Stevens, Emma Stevens, and Robert Daniel Fountain. Sister of Nan Ellis (Richard).

Robbie is preceded in death by parents Jacob Wesley Warren and Carrie Harris Warren, husband, Willard Bryant Stevens, brother, Hershel Warren, grandsons Nicholas Daniel Grubbs and Jacob Wesley Stevens.

She was a long-time member of Eastlawn Baptist Church in Pascagoula, and retired after 25 years from the reprographics department at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Light for their loving care and support of Robbie.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11am - 12noon at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at noon. Interment will conclude at Machpelah Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved