Robert Eugene Baker, Jr.
1950-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
LCDR. Ret. Robert E. Baker, Jr., 68, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th, after a three- year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on December 25th, 1950 in Biloxi, MS. He started his BA at Louisiana State University and completed it at The University of Southern Mississippi. He earned his Masters from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey. He served in the United States Navy for over twenty years and received numerous awards and accolades throughout his life, most recently the Aegis Excellent Award before retiring from Huntington-Ingalls Industries as a Senior Financial Analyst. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bee" and Shirley Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Baker; his children, Robert E. Baker, III (Jary), Liddell Smith (Chris), Loreen Baker, Melissa Baker, and Amanda Baker; his grandchildren, Rebecca, Adam, Logan, Eric and Andy; his sisters, Rene Baines (Jimmy) and Nanette B. Kordek; and his dog, Jasper.
A visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 pm with a 1:00 pm service on Monday, October 14, 2019 all at St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Rayburn Ave, Ocean Springs, MS. Burial to follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 13, 2019