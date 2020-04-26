|
Robert Franklin "Frank" Baskett, III
1952-2020
Biloxi, MS
Robert Franklin "Frank" Baskett, III, age 67, of Biloxi died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Biloxi.
Frank was born in Enterprise, AL and grew up in Collins, MS, where he graduated from Collins High School. He also attended Jones Junior College and The University of Southern Mississippi. He was a Methodist.
Frank was a longtime resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he was a well known and talented musician. In addition to his regular gigs that he began in 1972, he also performed at many parties, weddings, funerals and other events for his many friends.
Frank also was with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and retired after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Sarah Baskett; and his sister, Sarah Lynn Baskett.
Frank is survived by his partner, Lynn Flint; his son, Robby Baskett; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Shirley Whittington of Prentiss, MS; his mother-in-law, Wilma C. Whittington of McComb, MS; his cousin, Bob Snow; his cousin, Mary Alice Harrison of Philadelphia, MS; and other family members, Ryan Dombrowski, Trey Dombrowski and Bobi Windstead; and his dogs, Abby and Dixie.
"HOTTY TODDY!!!!"
A private graveside service was held at the Collins City Cemetery in Collins, MS.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020