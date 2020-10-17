Robert Elliott Briggs



August 18, 1941 ~ October 12, 2020



Gautier, MS



Robert Elliott Briggs, age 79, of Gautier, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Mr. Briggs was born on August 18, 1941 in Baltimore, Maryland. He served in the Army National Guard, and retired from the National Can Company, where he worked as a comptroller. He was an avid bowler, horse racing fan, and member of the Coffee Club at McDonald's in Gautier. He loved spending quality time with his grandchildren.



Mr. Briggs is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Loretta Briggs, as well as his siblings Walter Briggs, Patty Bonvegna, Janet Will, Marty Smith, and Helen Holt.



He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra (Abraham) Briggs, as well as his son, Bob Briggs III (Lori); his grandchildren, Steven Briggs, Shelby Briggs, and Sawyer Briggs; siblings, Gary Briggs, Denny Briggs, JoAnn Holt, Darlene Mullaney, and Sharon "Dusti" Moyer. He is also survived by In-Laws, Lee Abraham, Sam Abraham and Magdalene Abraham of Greenwood, Mississippi. In addition, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. There will be a private family funeral at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Briggs name to Locus Benedictus Retreat Center, P. O. Box 9791, Greenwood, Mississippi, 38930.





