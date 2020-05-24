Robert Earl Cates
Oct. 20, 1942 ~ May 18, 2020
Saucier, MS
On May 18, 2020, Robert Earl Cates, age 77 of Saucier, was called home. He was the only child born to Seymour and Thelma (Thomas) Cates in Biloxi on October 20, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Robin Henderson and Kimberly Chapman; and son in law, Dennis Chapman. Robert leaves behind the love of his life and wife, Alice Reece Cates; his daughters, Tracy (Davy) McCarty and Sandra Jo (Ron) Williams and son in law, Rick Henderson; His favorite grandchildren (not necessarily in this order) Daniel Maskew, Rachel (Robert) Starkey, Stephanie (Justin) Richards, Shanna (Parker) McDaniel, Jessica (Nehemiah) Rankin, Heather (Peter) Robinson, Stephanie (Sammy) Smith, Samantha (Ben) Bergeron, Lindsay Williams, Melissa (Kyle) Brandt and R.J. Williams; great grands, Brooke, Austin, Lucas and Joel Maskew, Jace and Colton Starkey, Mady, Conner, Kenzie and Addy Richards, Bryce and Nathan McDaniel, Jamison and Jonah Rankin, Zachery Robinson, Levi and Sadie Smith and Kadence Stelmack. Robert was a true southern gentleman. He grew up on the MS Gulf Coast and enjoyed fishing. No worm was safe around him. He married his best friend at the young age of 17 and she at 16. They were together 60 years and were blessed with 4 daughters and a wagon load of grandchildren which depending on who was in front of him was definitely his favorite. He was a carpenter by trade and built houses all along the coast. He owned a cabinet shop and took get pride in a job well done. Robert was as family oriented as you could get. He enjoyed backyard parties and family time. He leaves behind many stories that will bring a smile to your face. Robert was truly loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Robert and ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Memories may be shared and the online guest registry signed by visiting www.trinityfunerals.net.
Oct. 20, 1942 ~ May 18, 2020
Saucier, MS
On May 18, 2020, Robert Earl Cates, age 77 of Saucier, was called home. He was the only child born to Seymour and Thelma (Thomas) Cates in Biloxi on October 20, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Robin Henderson and Kimberly Chapman; and son in law, Dennis Chapman. Robert leaves behind the love of his life and wife, Alice Reece Cates; his daughters, Tracy (Davy) McCarty and Sandra Jo (Ron) Williams and son in law, Rick Henderson; His favorite grandchildren (not necessarily in this order) Daniel Maskew, Rachel (Robert) Starkey, Stephanie (Justin) Richards, Shanna (Parker) McDaniel, Jessica (Nehemiah) Rankin, Heather (Peter) Robinson, Stephanie (Sammy) Smith, Samantha (Ben) Bergeron, Lindsay Williams, Melissa (Kyle) Brandt and R.J. Williams; great grands, Brooke, Austin, Lucas and Joel Maskew, Jace and Colton Starkey, Mady, Conner, Kenzie and Addy Richards, Bryce and Nathan McDaniel, Jamison and Jonah Rankin, Zachery Robinson, Levi and Sadie Smith and Kadence Stelmack. Robert was a true southern gentleman. He grew up on the MS Gulf Coast and enjoyed fishing. No worm was safe around him. He married his best friend at the young age of 17 and she at 16. They were together 60 years and were blessed with 4 daughters and a wagon load of grandchildren which depending on who was in front of him was definitely his favorite. He was a carpenter by trade and built houses all along the coast. He owned a cabinet shop and took get pride in a job well done. Robert was as family oriented as you could get. He enjoyed backyard parties and family time. He leaves behind many stories that will bring a smile to your face. Robert was truly loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Robert and ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Memories may be shared and the online guest registry signed by visiting www.trinityfunerals.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.