Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Pascagoula, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Coakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Coakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Coakley Obituary
Robert C. Coakley

March 14, 1936 - October 17, 2019

Pascagoula

Robert Charles Coakley, 83, of Pascagoula, MS passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Charlie was born March 14, 1936 in Bogalusa, LA to the late Frances Myers Coakley and William Edward Coakley. He played football at Perkinston Junior College for two years and completed his education at Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Shirley Brister Coakley, who passed away after fifty years of marriage. A member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, he was affectionately known by his friends and family as Pop Pop. He spent his career at Ingalls Shipbuilding in quality control and was active in Tri-Cities Carnival Krewe as well as Singing River Yacht Club.

He is survived by his three children, Connie Chastain (Bo) of Pascagoula, Robert Coakley (Joann) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Chris Coakley (Amy) of Pascagoula, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Charlie and Anna Claire Chastain, Mary Grace and CeCe Coakley, Katie and Lauren Coakley. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and many great friends. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Jack Brister, and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Brister and Virgie Coakley. Along with his loving wife, Shirley Brister Coakley, he is preceded in death by his parents, Frances and William Coakley; sister, Anna Louise Coakley; his brother, Bill Coakley; in-laws, Jane and Ken Farragut; Vendi Brister; Eddie Brister; Grace and Jack Godfrey; Bill and Patsy Brister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, 11:00 at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 until 11:00. Burial will follow in Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. You may send condolences to his family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now