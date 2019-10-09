The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
1:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
View Map
1930 - 2019
Robert Crowell Obituary
Robert Clark Crowell, Sr.

1930 - 2019

Gulfport

Our loving father, Robert Clark Crowell, aged 89 of Biloxi, MS, passed away on October 3rd, 2019.

He was a native of San Antonio, TX and longtime resident of Biloxi, MS. He was a current resident of The Gulfport Care Center. Robert was born on June 21, 1930 in San Antonio, TX. He attended Hot Wells High School, Military Leadership Institute, and MSGCC from which he received an Associate Degree in AC & Refrigeration. Robert received an Air Force Commendation, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with Cluster, and was a Vietnam veteran. Robert retired from the USAF as a MSGT (E7) after 26 years of service. His service career encompassed TAC, SAC, MAC, and ATC from which he traveled extensively and met his beautiful wife, Etna in the Panama Canal Zone. He was the Drum & Bugle Core Director at McConnell AFB. He also retired from Civil Service as AC Plant Technician at the Gulfport VA Hospital after 13 years of service. Robert enjoyed playing music, building model airplanes, and loved to fish.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Arthur Robert Crowell and Margaret Kellett Crowell; and his siblings, Mary E. Devore and William H. Crowell.

He was survived by his wife of 67 years, Etna R. Crowell; his children, Robert C. Crowell Jr., William A. Crowell, Jennifer C. Gonzalez, Joyce M. Morgan, Katherine D. Maxted, and Blake E. Crowell; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was also survived by his sister, Evelyn L. Sangalli.

A service for Robert C. Crowell, Sr. will be held at 1:30p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 675 Howard Ave, Biloxi, MS 39530, with viewing from 12:30pm to 1:30pm. Robert will be interred at the Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi, MS 39531. A reception will follow the burial service at The Gulfport Care Center, 11240 Canal Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 in the reception room.

The Crowell Family wishes to thank The Gulfport Care Center and Kindred Hospice for their thoughtful care of our father.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
