Robert E. "Coach" Dees
1955 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Robert E. "Coach" Dees, age 65, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport. Born March 29, 1955, Coach Dees was a native of Gulfport and a resident of Ocean Springs for 25 years. He taught and coached at Gulfport High School for many years until he moved to Ocean Springs where he retired as a science teacher and coach from Ocean Springs Middle School.
Coach Dees had many talents and amazing personality traits, but was best known for his sense of humor and his "tell it like it is" attitude. He loved to go fishing and to be out on the water. He was a dedicated Saints fan and watching basketball and football were things he liked to do in his free time. Coach Dees had a love for music that if measured in light, could light up a whole city. He frequently liked to venture to various clubs in New Orleans to listen to a new live band or some of his all-time favorites. He also loved cooking for his family, reading new books, Mardi Gras, crossword puzzles, spending time with his family, and watching trivia television shows with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sterling Archie Dees.
Coach Dees' survivors include his wife of 38 years, Paula Vangellow Dees; his children, Joshua (Angela) Dees of Jackson and Shanna Dees of Ocean Springs; His mother, Sue Dees of Gulfport; and his siblings, Lynn (David) Choate of Gulfport and Walter (Danelle) Dees of Pass Christian. Coach Dees was also survived by his grandsons, Sheldon and Owen of Jackson.
A private visitation will be held for immediate family only with a formal celebration of life and memorial service for extended family and friends to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation – www.bafound.org
Published in The Sun Herald from May 10 to May 13, 2020.