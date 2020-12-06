Robert E. Norton, Jr.
November 28, 2020
Diamondhead, Mississippi - Robert E. Norton, Jr., age 61, passed away peacefully in his wife's arms, at their home, after a short, but fierce battle with cancer, on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Norma and Robert Norton; and his sister Helen.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Kath; his dog, Foxy; his cat, Buddy; sisters, Kitty Chauncey, Patty Greenspun, Norma (Chuck) Esposito, all from New York, and Robin (Ken) Spalding form Virginia. He also leaves behind his church family at Diamondhead UMC, numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends.
Bob grew up in Alexandria Virginia and followed his father into the plumbing trade. He wrestled in High School and payed some American Legion baseball. He was a proud member of the plumbers local union number 5 of the United Association. Bob was a hardworking, gentle soul and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. He married Kath in 1984 and worked the trade until moving down to Diamondhead, MS in 2014. He loved the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. He was a very active member of Diamondhead United Methodist Church as a trustee, usher, plumber, maintenance guy, gutter cleaner, dishwasher and back up audio-visual guy. Whatever the need was, he offered to help. Bob enjoyed gardening, grilling, playing with his dogs, landscaping his yard, fishing, playing slot machines and going to rock n roll concerts with Kath. He became an avid Saints fan after moving south. Bob was the sweetest man a wife could wish for. He was devoted and completely loyal to Jesus, his family and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Diamondhead United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Mississippi in Gulfport.
May he rest in peace with no more pain or sorrow. Many thanks to Kare-in-Home Hospice chaplain, Connie; DUMC Preacher, Cliff Burris; and friends, Pam, Gary and Laura for their loving care and assistance.