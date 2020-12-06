1/1
Robert E. Seal
1946 - 2020
Robert E. Seal
May 8, 1946 - December 3, 2020
Pass Christian, Mississippi - Robert Edward Seal, age 74 was called home by God on December 3, 2020. He was born in Hancock County and was a resident of the Standard Community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cora Seal; his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Ladner Seal; and his sisters, Geneva Lee, Jeanette Necaise, Gladys Cain, Louvenia Roberds, Irene Shaw, and Emma Westbrook.
He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Golding (Keene), and Robin Gex (Joseph II); four grandchildren, Joseph "Manning" Gex III, Lane Gex, Ladd Gex, and Linen Golding, all of the Standard Community; and one sister, Elizabeth Fail.
He was of Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux. He owned and operated Seal's Gun Repair for over 25 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Standard Sandhill Cemetery, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 until the service.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Standard Sandhill Cemetery
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Standard Sandhill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
