Robert E. Seal
May 8, 1946 - December 3, 2020
Pass Christian, Mississippi - Robert Edward Seal, age 74 was called home by God on December 3, 2020. He was born in Hancock County and was a resident of the Standard Community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cora Seal; his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Ladner Seal; and his sisters, Geneva Lee, Jeanette Necaise, Gladys Cain, Louvenia Roberds, Irene Shaw, and Emma Westbrook.
He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Golding (Keene), and Robin Gex (Joseph II); four grandchildren, Joseph "Manning" Gex III, Lane Gex, Ladd Gex, and Linen Golding, all of the Standard Community; and one sister, Elizabeth Fail.
He was of Catholic faith and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dedeaux. He owned and operated Seal's Gun Repair for over 25 years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Standard Sandhill Cemetery, with a visitation for family and friends from 10:00 until the service.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, is serving the family.