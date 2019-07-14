Robert Earl Elam



December 6, 1933 - May 27, 2019



Pascagoula



Robert Earl Elam, age 85, of Pascagoula passed away on May 27, 2019 in Pascagoula. He was born December 6, 1933 in Quitman, MS and graduated from Pascagoula High School. Robert played basketball, baseball and was the Quarterback during his high school years. After graduation, he attended Perkinston Junior College on a football scholarship as well as football scholarship with Memphis State University. Robert was proud that he played semi-pro football as well as a semi-pro baseball and was inducted into the Perkinson Hall of Fame for football in 2018. He served as a Paratrooper in the U.S. Army. Robert enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and socializing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pascagoula.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Elam and Lula Mae Kemp Elam; wife, Lila Mc Ilwain Elam; daughter, Kelly Elam Lees.



He is survived by his daughter, Robin Elam Adams (Robert); grandchildren, Ryan Adams (Dolly), Reagan Adams, Derek D'Aquin, Marissa D'Aquin Baker (Nathan); step daughters, Laura Robins Branch (Ken), Lisa Robins Wilson (Bob); step grandchildren, Hillary Cecatiello Armstrong (Joshua), Mitchell Cecatiello, and Will Carter.



Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 4:00pm at Pascagoula Country Club, 2703 Washington Avenue, Pascagoula, MS with Rev. Rex Yancey officiating. Following the service, there will be food and fellowship with his family members to celebrate his life. You may send condolences to his family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019