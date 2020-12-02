Robert Gavin

November 14, 1937 - November 22, 2020

Galveston, Texas - Robert "Bob" Gavin passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday November 22, 2020.

Bob was born Robert Francis Gavin on November 14th 1937 in the Bronx, New York. While growing up in the Bronx, Bob attended Catholic Schools. At the age of 16 he joined the U.S. Navy; he loved the Navy and was proud to serve his country. Upon completion of his 4-year tour Bob was stationed in Gulfport, MS and decided to make it his home. He then took advantage of his G.I. Bill to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg. After graduation from USM Bob returned to Gulfport and began working in the Construction Management and Engineering fields.

Bob married Paula Gwin in 1965, and in the next six years he was blessed with a daughter and a son. He was very proud of his children and active in both of his children's extracurricular activities as well as participating in church and community activities. It wasn't unusual to see Bob cooking for the church bazaar or coaching little league. Bob also joined the Air National Guard and served as an active and proud member of the Guard until his retirement at age 65.

Bob was a loving father, and kind, and caring to everyone he met. Although not born in the South, he epitomized the definition of a Southern Gentleman. He was gracious, loyal, steadfast, and honorable.

Bob married Marie Saucier in 1990. They lived happily in Gulfport until her passing in 2009. He eventually moved to Galveston, TX to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren, to them he was known as Papa.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie, and his grandson Vittorio Gavin. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Gavin; his son, Paul Gavin and wife, Nicole; and his six grandchildren: Daniela Webb (Peter), Regan Scheer, Avery Gavin, Aidan Gavin, Keegan Gavin, and Isabella Gavin, all of Galveston. He also leaves behind two great grandchildren, Viviana Gavin and Gaia Webb.

The family would like to give thanks to Ann Underwood for her compassionate care during Bob's final days.

At his request, Bob will be buried in a family service at the Veterans Cemetery in Houston, TX. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial will be held for Bob in Gulfport, MS at a later date.





