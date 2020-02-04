Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS
Robert George Monroe Obituary
Robert George Monroe

February 25, 1976 - January 21, 2020

Baton Rouge

Robert George Monroe, age 43, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his home in Baton Rouge, LA.

Born on February 25, 1976, in Gulfport, MS, he and his family enjoyed visiting his grandparents in Richmond, VA, in his youth. While living in Baton Rouge, he completed an Associate Degree in Accounting from Colorado Technical University and intended to continue his education, perhaps to pursue a career in teaching. Like his brother, father and grandfather, he had a natural affinity for math and science and could recite endless facts about the Universe. A devout Christian, he attended church regularly, and his family and friends rejoice in knowing he is now at peace and with his Maker. Surviving are his mother, Mary Ann (Langston) Monroe, of Gulfport, MS, his father, William T. Monroe, Jr. (June), of Gulfport, his brother, William T. Monroe III (Joy), of Saucier, MS, and aunt, Diana L. Monroe, of Richmond, VA. Family visitation will take place on Saturday, February 8, at Riemann Family Funeral Homes on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport, MS, at 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service following at 2:00.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
