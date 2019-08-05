Home

Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
Bainbridge, GA
View Map
1929 - 2019
Robert Gray Obituary
Robert L. Gray

Mar. 24, 1929-Aug. 2, 2019

Pascagoula

Mr. Robert L. Gray, 90 , of Pascagoula, MS passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home with family at his side. He was born March 24, 1929 in Coolidge, GA, to William and Mary Rea Gray. Mr. Gray had worked as a forest ranger for the Florida Forestry Service for ten years. He then became a printer, and retired from the Mississippi Press Register after 30 years of dedicated service. He was an honorary member of the Singing River Bass Club. Mr. Gray was an avid outdoorsman and spent most of his free time fishing. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Betts. Survivors include his Loving wife of 65 years, Lois Gray; his children, David (Kim) Gray; Amy (Lanny) Moss; Carrie (Jimmy) Hudson; and, Larry (Leslie) Gray; sister, Penny (Roland) Powell. 8 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren; Numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Holder-Wells Funeral Home, 4007 Main St., Moss Point, MS 39563. Graveside service will Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Bainbridge, GA. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in his memory to the Hospice of Light, 1121 Ocean Springs Rd., Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Holder-Wells Funeral Home, Moss Point, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
