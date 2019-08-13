|
|
Robert Tyler Hailey
1991 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Robert Tyler Hailey, age 28, of Biloxi, passed away on Sunday August 10, 2019.
Robert was a native of Biloxi, a graduate of Biloxi High, class of 2009 and University of Southern Mississippi, class of 2014.
Robert was preceded in death by his uncle, Paul Flesher; his maternal grandfather, Paul Flesher; and his paternal grandparents, William and Jo Frances Hailey.
Mr. Hailey is survived by his wife of three years, Devon Hailey; his parents, Rob and Donna Hailey; his son, William David Hailey; his brother, Kyle Hailey; his grandmother, Margaret G. Flesher; and his aunts, Kathy Shafer, Joni Hailey and July Hailey.
Tyler had a beautiful heart and spirit. He loved his family and was so proud to be a father to his son, Will. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace, Tyler.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to a Mental Health/Suicide prevention or Substance and Alcohol Abuse organization of your choice.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos may be share a www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 13, 2019