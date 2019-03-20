Robert J. Christ



October 1, 1947 ~ March 17, 2019



Ocean Springs, MS



Robert J. Christ, age 71, passed away at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System in Biloxi, Mississippi, on March 17, 2019.



Bob was born on October 1, 1947 in Gowanda, New York. He graduated from Gowanda High School in 1966. Bob served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, stationed on the



USS Repose (AH-16) from 1969 to 1970. After his service, Bob returned to the states, began his family, and settled in Long Beach, MS. Bob worked in the casino industry for 21 years and was an active member of the Long Beach



Yacht Club for many years. Following Hurricane Katrina, Bob moved to Gowanda, NY, eventually making his way again to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2018. Bob will be remembered for being a devoted husband, a great dad and teacher to his boys, and for his expert skills in the kitchen.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn, and his father, Cecil. Bob leaves behind his wife Deborah (Hughes) Christ, his sisters Diane Flaherty (Rick) and Wendy Johnson (John), his twin sons, Andy and Jeremy (Regina), his four grandchildren, Sara Riley, Charlie, Audrey, Owen, and the mother of Andy and Jeremy, Brenda (Russum) Randolph (James). He will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, co-workers, and friends.



Bob will be cremated and to honor his wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico along the coast of Ship Island. There will be a private graveside ceremony at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Please consider donating to USA Cares (USACares.org) in memory of Robert J. Christ.



