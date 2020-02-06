|
|
Robert Joseph Harris
January 2,1942 - February 3,2020
Pascagoula
Mr. Robert Joseph Harris, Sr. of Pascagoula, MS departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was 78 years old, having been born January 2, 1942.
Mr. Harris was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding after 47 years as an Engineer Specialist. He served as a Pascagoula City Councilman from 1985 to 1989. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and life member of the Elks. Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. William J. Harris, Sr. and Alice L. Mathieu Harris; infant sisters, Donna Gayle and Mary Elizabeth; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Smith Harris and Phyllis Correro Harris; brother-in-law, Claude S. McCullough.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mrs. Sandra (Sandy) Sanders Harris; one daughter, Kimberly (Rick) Nyers; three sons, Robert, Jr. (Lane) Harris; Jon (Jan) Harris, Trent (Becky) Harris; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Caldwell, Bryan (Rana) Caldwell, Natalie (Trent) Moorman, Oliver Harris, Eli Harris, Lily Harris, Emma Beemer; great grandchildren, Sophia Mitchell, Ramsey Nyers, Carter Harrell; five brothers, William J. Harris, Jr., Glenn (Cindy) Harris, Wayne (Dianna) Harris, Barry Harris; two sisters, Sandra (Mac) Adams, Lisa (John) Wells, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. John McGrath and Fr. Lalo Mora officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Harris family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com
Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020