Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
4007 Main Street
Moss Point, MS 39563
(228) 475-2112
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Harris Obituary
Robert Joseph Harris

January 2,1942 - February 3,2020

Pascagoula

Mr. Robert Joseph Harris, Sr. of Pascagoula, MS departed this life on Monday, February 3, 2020. He was 78 years old, having been born January 2, 1942.

Mr. Harris was retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding after 47 years as an Engineer Specialist. He served as a Pascagoula City Councilman from 1985 to 1989. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and life member of the Elks. Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. William J. Harris, Sr. and Alice L. Mathieu Harris; infant sisters, Donna Gayle and Mary Elizabeth; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Smith Harris and Phyllis Correro Harris; brother-in-law, Claude S. McCullough.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mrs. Sandra (Sandy) Sanders Harris; one daughter, Kimberly (Rick) Nyers; three sons, Robert, Jr. (Lane) Harris; Jon (Jan) Harris, Trent (Becky) Harris; grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Caldwell, Bryan (Rana) Caldwell, Natalie (Trent) Moorman, Oliver Harris, Eli Harris, Lily Harris, Emma Beemer; great grandchildren, Sophia Mitchell, Ramsey Nyers, Carter Harrell; five brothers, William J. Harris, Jr., Glenn (Cindy) Harris, Wayne (Dianna) Harris, Barry Harris; two sisters, Sandra (Mac) Adams, Lisa (John) Wells, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. John McGrath and Fr. Lalo Mora officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

You may sign the online register book and send condolences to the Harris family at www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com

Holder-Wells Funeral Home 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563 is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holder Wells Funeral Home - Moss Point
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -