Robert Wayne Lott
1945 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Robert Wayne Lott, age 74, of Gulfport, passed away on June 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Lott; mother, Jewel Herring; and father, John Lott.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Lott; his daughter, Teresa O'Keefe; 4 grandchildren, Amy Winterrowd (Matthew), Steven Bueno (Danielle), Rhonda Mires, and Gary Seymour, Jr.; 8 great-grandchildren, Serenity, Myles, Lakelin, Audrey, Wyatt, Divinity, Lexus, and Kingston; and other relatives and friends.
He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding as a supervisor and he enjoyed camping, fishing, and anything outdoors.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9 – 10 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A funeral service will be at 10 am in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Gulf Pines Mausoleum.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019