Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
1945 - 2019
Robert Lott Obituary
Robert Wayne Lott

1945 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Robert Wayne Lott, age 74, of Gulfport, passed away on June 28, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Lott; mother, Jewel Herring; and father, John Lott.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Lott; his daughter, Teresa O'Keefe; 4 grandchildren, Amy Winterrowd (Matthew), Steven Bueno (Danielle), Rhonda Mires, and Gary Seymour, Jr.; 8 great-grandchildren, Serenity, Myles, Lakelin, Audrey, Wyatt, Divinity, Lexus, and Kingston; and other relatives and friends.

He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding as a supervisor and he enjoyed camping, fishing, and anything outdoors.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9 – 10 am at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. A funeral service will be at 10 am in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Gulf Pines Mausoleum.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019
