Robert Maxwell Lucas, Jr.



Oakland, CA



Robert Maxwell Lucas, Jr., of Oakland, California, passed away on September 18, 2020. Bob was born on February 28, 1945, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and grew up there. He later lived in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; and New York City. He lived in the Bay Area of California for the last 26 years, first in San Francisco and then in Oakland.



Bob was valedictorian of Pascagoula High School in 1963. He graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, with a BS degree in structural molecular biology. He then went on to receive a master's degree from Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and later studied at New York University and Antioch College in New Hampshire,



Bob had a long, distinguished career in three separate fields: scientific research, finance, and information technology. He excelled in each, and was in high demand in every specialty he entered.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Maxwell Lucas, Sr., and Zula Byrd Lucas of Pascagoula, and his partner Rick Solsten of Oakland. He is survived by his close brother Richard and sister-in-law Mary Jon Lucas of Pascagoula; his beloved nephews Cooper Lucas of Jackson, Mississippi, and Wesley Lucas of New Orleans, Louisiana; his loyal friends and recent caregivers Daniel Hafer and Ralph Ginorio of San Francisco, California; plus numerous cousins and other friends in Jackson County, Mississippi, and throughout the country.



Bob was a unique and many-faceted individual. His ability to take almost any subject and become learned and skilled was very impressive. Even more importantly, he loved his family and friends deeply, and would literally do anything for them. He was an accomplished pianist, enjoyed reading and the performing arts, and was a fan of the San Francisco Giants. He was an exceptional son, brother, uncle, and friend. Bob will be greatly missed, but he is now at peace.



Memorials in memory of Bob may be made to First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store