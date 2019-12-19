|
|
Robert Charles "Bob" Mayer, Sr.
1935 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of one of His godly ones." – Psalm 116:15
In the early morning of December 18, 2019, Robert Charles "Bob" Mayer, Sr., went to be with the Lord. Bob is a New Orleans native who moved to Ocean Springs in 1965. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, who was also quite handy in his wood shop.
Bob was a graduate of Holy Cross High School in New Orleans and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Louisiana State University, Class of 1958. That same year, he married Linda Ory, also of New Orleans.
Bob is perhaps best known for his service to Blossman Gas, Inc., in Ocean Springs. He began his career with Blossman in 1965 as Treasurer and retired as President of the company in 2001. Bob remained a full-time Board member until 2017, when he was named Board Member Emeritus. His career in the propane industry reached well beyond Blossman Gas, as Bob is a past President of the National Propane Gas Association, Financial Adviser for the National Propane Gas Association Scholarship Committee and committee chairman for NPGA. He is also a past president of the Mississippi Propane Dealers Association.
Bob's commitment to Blossman Gas is well known, but he was equally committed to helping his community. He was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, where he was a past president of the St. Alphonsus Parent/Teachers Association. He also served in the same capacity for Mercy Cross High School in Biloxi. Mr. Mayer was an active member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society at St. Alphonsus.
Bob was instrumental in the creation of the Saint Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, which helps those in need afford medications and medical supplies. He served as a Board member of the pharmacy, and was an active volunteer and supporter until his death.
Bob dutifully served his country in the U. S. Army from 1958 to 1960.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Ory Mayer.
He is survived by his five children, Robert "Butch" (Amy) Mayer, Jr., Timothy (Julie) Mayer, Douglas (Laura) Mayer, Debra (Scott) Weatherford, and Kathleen (Stephen) Cain. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick) Marx, Jonathan (Ashley) Mayer, Stephen Mayer, Emily Mayer, Ross Mayer, Grace Mayer, Rachel Weatherford, Rebecca Weatherford, William Keegan, Isabella Keegan and two great-grandchildren James Marx and Emma Mayer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, from 5pm until 8pm, at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. On Friday, December 20, there will be a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Bob has requested that donations be made to: St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy
715-B Division Street
P. O. Box 1228
Biloxi, MS 39533-1228 or to
St. Vincent de Paul Society
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
502 Jackson Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 19, 2019