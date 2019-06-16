Robert Stephen McGregor



February 28, 1925 - June 13, 2019



Pascagoula



Robert Stephen Mc Gregor "Bob", age 94, of Pascagoula died June 13, 2019. He was born February 28, 1925 in Hattiesburg, MS to Robert L. "Mack" and Maggie Mc Gregor. A graduate of Hattiesburg High School, he entered the Navy and served as a radar instructor in Hawaii during WWII. After the war, he attended Tulane University in New Orleans for two years before entering the family business of Mc Gregor Furniture. Later he expanded the business to 13 stores throughout the southeast. He got his pilot license and flew his own plane to the stores until he one day landed the plane without remembering to put the landing gear down, after which his wife, Joy, insisted that the plane must go. As he got older, he sold all but his home store where he worked until he was 88 years old. He was an avid golfer and as a young man, won numerous tournaments and championships. He was one of the earliest members of St. Vincent de Paul Society and remained active until a year before his death. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Pascagoula. In the mid 1980's, he began Project Hope, which included a halfway house and services for ex-prisoners. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; his parents, Mack and Maggie; his sisters, Aileen McGregor; Margaret McGregor and Mary Catherine Garrett; his brother, J.L. McGregor.



He is survived by his son, Larry McGregor (Denni); his daughter, Terri Acosta (Benny); grandchildren, Rob Acosta (Michelle), and Katie Acosta Morelli (Mike); great grandchildren, Christian and Milani Acosta; sister in law, Charla Maitre, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.



Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula 9:00-10:30 a Rosary to be recited at 10:30. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am with burial to follow at Jackson County Memorial Park in Pascagoula. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Benda Haynes, Doris Hill, Carrie Marshall, and close family friend, Molly Graham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. You may send condolence to his family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary