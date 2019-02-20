Robert Frank Mello



June 27, 1957 ~ Feb. 14, 2019



McHenry, MS



Mr. Robert Frank Mello, age 61 of McHenry, MS died on Feb. 14, 2019. He was the oldest of 4 born to Robert & Nancy (McCartney) Mello on June 27, 1957 in Pennsylvania. Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, was an honorable, straightforward man that wrote his own rules. He proudly served in the US Navy for over 20 years. During that time, he was awarded the National Defense Medal, Service Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Sea Service Employment Ribbon, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Letter of Commendation and Navy Achievement Award. Bob was a Shriner, a Mason, and member of the VFW Gulfport Lodge #4526. He was at home riding his Harley and had a love of cooking. Bob married his beautiful bride, Bonnie Thrasher, whom he loved beyond measure in 1991. Bonnie supported him in all his glory throughout his heyday and lovingly supported him physically during his last few years. Bob had a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important- the simplicity of living a life you love. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shelley Karle. Bob leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Bonnie; his legacy of children: SPECIAL AND SPOILED daughters, Michaela Ann (Dan) Loringer, Brandy (Michael) Peek, and Danielle (Derek) Ladner; beloved son, Duane Dyess; his sister and brother; Elizabeth Jojo (Jon) Korb, and David Mello; grandchildren: Rachel, Derek, Brent, Alisha, Garrison, Chris, Tyler, Cameron and Caden, and a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and longtime friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 11 to 1 at Trinity in McHenry. A chapel service will follow at 1, and afterward he will be laid to rest with full military honors, at Biloxi National Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Mello family during this difficult time, and asks that you keep them in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home for the family. And in the infamous words of Bob himself, "It's not good-bye- it's see you later, my friend." Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary