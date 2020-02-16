The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Robert Miller

Robert Miller Obituary
Robert Christopher "Chris" Miller

1986 - 2020

Gautier

Robert Christopher "Chris" Miller, age 33, of Gautier, MS was brought by his angels to Heaven on February 7, 2020, after a short battle with liver cancer and kidney failure.

A memorial service for Chris will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service.

Please go to https://www.bradfordokeefe.com/ to view the full obituary.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
