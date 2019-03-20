Home

Robert Myers


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Myers Obituary
Robert "Bob" Myers

1937 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Robert "Bob" Myers, age 81, of Gulfport, passed away on March 18, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis P. Meyers and Lillian Astbury Myers.

He is survived by his dear friend, Betty Clark.

He was employed at Keesler Air Force Base for many years as an electronics instructor.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3 – 5 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. Mr. Myers will be interred in Litchfield, ME.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
