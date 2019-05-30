Robert Perry "Bobby" Peden



1956-2019



Gulfport



Robert Perry "Bobby" Peden, age 62 of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.



Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Peden; his father, William A. Peden; his step mother, Jean Peden; his brothers, Eddie Peden and Rick Peden; and his nephew, Ricky Peden.



He is survived by his wife, Melissa Peden; his sons, Austin Peden, Robert Peden, and Wesley Peden; his grandchildren, Keller Peden, Summer Peden, Gabriel Peden, and Finley Peden; his sister, Peggy Spraberry (Don); his sisters-in-law, Alva Peden and Jeannie McInnis; his nephew, Bill Peden (Mary Ellen); his nieces, Ashley Dimitriades (Jimmy), Allie Levanway (Will), and Genevieve Henggeler (Kevin).



He was the Viking Mascot for Gulfport East High School in 1974, and was voted Wittiest in the High School. He was also selected by the Governor for MS Leadership Commission, and was an Eagle Scout. Bobby graduated from University of Southern Mississippi with a B.S. in Business Administration. In 1987, he was selected Outstanding Young Mississippian. He then joined his father in the Insurance business and later became owner of Peden Insurance.



Bobby was the President of Gulfport Jaycees from 1983 until 1984; a Gulfport City Councilman from 1985 until 1993. He was involved in the Gulfport redistricting Council changing Gulfport's style of governing from Mayor/Commissioner style to Mayor/Council style. Bobby served on the advisory board for Gulfport Job Corps.



Bobby was a great husband, father, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. Most importantly, he was a Christian. He will be missed, but we will see him again in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, with a visitation from noon until 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald on May 30, 2019