Robert J. Purchner
1932 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Robert J. Purchner, 87, passed away on August 1, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
Mr. Purchner was a graduate of Pass Christian High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired as a Quality Inspector with the Boeing Company.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Ester Purchner; and brother, Richard Purchner.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanette Purchner; two sisters, Dolores Peralta, and Mary Catherine Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach is serving the family.
