Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Robert Purchner Obituary
Robert J. Purchner

1932 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Robert J. Purchner, 87, passed away on August 1, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

Mr. Purchner was a graduate of Pass Christian High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired as a Quality Inspector with the Boeing Company.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard and Ester Purchner; and brother, Richard Purchner.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeanette Purchner; two sisters, Dolores Peralta, and Mary Catherine Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:30 AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
