Robert Joseph Raynor, Sr.1928 ~2020D'IbervilleRobert Joseph Raynor, Sr., 91, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Gulfport.Mr. Raynor was a native of Illinois, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding.He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Raynor; and two sisters.Mr. Raynor's survivors include his sons, Robert Raynor, Jr. and Richard Raynor; his grandchildren, Justin and Madelyn; and his great-grandson, Clayton.A graveside service will be held at Swetman Cemetery in D'Iberville, MS on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am.