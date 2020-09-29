Robert Joseph Raynor, Sr.
1928 ~2020
D'Iberville
Robert Joseph Raynor, Sr., 91, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Gulfport.
Mr. Raynor was a native of Illinois, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Raynor; and two sisters.
Mr. Raynor's survivors include his sons, Robert Raynor, Jr. and Richard Raynor; his grandchildren, Justin and Madelyn; and his great-grandson, Clayton.
A graveside service will be held at Swetman Cemetery in D'Iberville, MS on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM