Robert Raynor Sr.
Robert Joseph Raynor, Sr.

1928 ~2020

D'Iberville

Robert Joseph Raynor, Sr., 91, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Gulfport.

Mr. Raynor was a native of Illinois, a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Raynor; and two sisters.

Mr. Raynor's survivors include his sons, Robert Raynor, Jr. and Richard Raynor; his grandchildren, Justin and Madelyn; and his great-grandson, Clayton.

A graveside service will be held at Swetman Cemetery in D'Iberville, MS on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
