Robert Shore

Robert "Bob" Henry Shore, Sr.
1935 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Robert "Bob" Shore, Sr, age 85, of Biloxi, Mississippi passed away on Sunday, August 2,2020.
Bob was born in 1935 in Silverhill, Alabama to Katherine and Emil Shore. He was stationed many places with the US Air Force. He and his wife Dot settled in Biloxi, where they have lived since 1973.
After high school Bob joined the US Air Force and served for over 20 years. Bob was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran and Master Sergeant before retiring. He finished his career at Dupont. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling and fixing just about everything.
Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris "Dot" Bush Shore; his children, Robert "Bob" Henry Shore, Jr. & his wife Margaret, Lisa Shore Murphy & her husband Blake; and grandchildren, Michael, Erik and Zach Shore and Meghan Murphy.
Private family services will be held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi and Bob will be laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com