Robert Glenn Skelton, Jr.
1956-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Robert "Bob" Skelton, Jr., age 64, passed away on Sunday, August, 2, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Bob was born on February 2, 1956 in Indianola, MS to Bob and Claudette Skelton. He graduated college with a Master's degree in Finance. Bob enjoyed accounting, hunting, playing guitar, fixing cars, and collecting pocket watches.
He is survived by his former wife, Dawn Ellis; daughters, Kimberly (Jack) Pemment and Beth (Brian) Chapuis; granddaughters, Avery and Briley Chapuis; siblings, Mark and Barry Skelton and Jeana Spillman; and his turtles.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family.