Robert Skelton
1956 - 2020
Robert Glenn Skelton, Jr.

1956-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Robert "Bob" Skelton, Jr., age 64, passed away on Sunday, August, 2, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

Bob was born on February 2, 1956 in Indianola, MS to Bob and Claudette Skelton. He graduated college with a Master's degree in Finance. Bob enjoyed accounting, hunting, playing guitar, fixing cars, and collecting pocket watches.

He is survived by his former wife, Dawn Ellis; daughters, Kimberly (Jack) Pemment and Beth (Brian) Chapuis; granddaughters, Avery and Briley Chapuis; siblings, Mark and Barry Skelton and Jeana Spillman; and his turtles.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS. A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Indianola City Cemetery in Indianola, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
AUG
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Indianola City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
